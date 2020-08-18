Blistering heat shatters more records in Okanagan and beyond

Photo: Unsplash A heat wave this week shattered long-standing temperature records in the Okanagan and beyond.

Long-standing heat records in BC have again fallen, including several in the Interior.

In the South Okanagan, Penticton and Summerland both saw their hottest days on record since 1917.

Penticton hit 37.4 C, breaking the record of 35.6 C, and Summerland hit 38.3 C, smashing the old high of 35.6 C.

In Kelowna, the mercury hit 38.4 C, well above the 1967 record of 36.1 C

Elsewhere in the Interior, Trail hit a blistering 39.7 C breaking the old record of 38.9 C, and Nelson hit 36.8 C, well above the old record of 36.1 C. In both cases, the previous records were set in 1967.

On Vancouver Island, Port Hardy saw a cooler 25.3 C, which was still enough to break their old record of 24.7 C.