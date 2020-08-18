BC $300 crisis supplement extended to end of year

Photo: Glacier Media B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie

B.C. will continue to offer a $300 COVID-19 crisis supplement for low-income seniors, as well as financial support for provincial disability and income clients, the government announced on Monday.

The crisis payments for about 58,000 low-income seniors on the B.C. Seniors Supplement were introduced by the province in April, and extended in July and will now continue to pay out four more months until December.

“COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon,” said Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson. “Essential costs are increasing in many cases so this is an opportunity to ease that pressure and we see it continuing so we’ll go through December.”

The seniors supplement for a single person is an unfathomably low $49.30 a month, B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie. With the supplement, it becomes $349.30 a month for the lowest-income seniors living on about $19,000 or less. For context, a minimum-wage job would bring in about $26,000 a year.

B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the boost is substantial and in her mind hasn’t received the attention it’s due.

“It’s very significant for the group of people receiving this money, it’s a lot of money for very low income people,” Mackenzie said.

For a senior couple the supplement would be $120.50 and $49.83 for a spouse receiving the federal Old Age Security allowance.

“We have to find a way to continue to support these really low income seniors after COVID,” said Mackenzie.

“They were struggling before COVID, and they’re going to struggle after COVID and hopefully this will be a catalyst or a way to address this lowest income group of seniors.”

The temporary $300 crisis supplement is extended four months September through December to low-income seniors receiving the B.C. Seniors Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

The B.C. Senior’s Supplement tops up the federal government’s Old Age Security and/or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

The B.C. Seniors Supplement is not available to people who are already receiving federal employment insurance or the $2,000 monthly Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).