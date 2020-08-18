161795
Delta Police stop van with fake US plates; stolen mail inside

Busted with fake US plates

An observant officer and resulting traffic stop led to the arrest of four people in Delta and the recovery of stolen mail.

Delta police detailed the incident in a post on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“Well that was different. Recently one of our constables was patrolling when he noticed a rental van with U.S. licence plates, in the process of being loaded up,” the DPD wrote. “The Delta Police Department is known for its No Call Too Small response, and as the circumstances seemed suspicious, the constable decided to check, to make sure the vehicle was legally rented.”

As it turned out, the people with the van couldn’t provide a rental agreement – and closer inspection of the licence plate revealed it was a fake covering.

“The fake plate hid another plate, which identified the vehicle as being stolen out of another jurisdiction,” said DPD.

“The constable ended up arresting four individuals, two of whom were found to be in breach of their conditions. The van also contained an extensive array of what appears to be stolen mail, along with a fraudulent ID making kit. Contents of the van were seized and DPD is liaising with another Metro Vancouver police agency on this matter.”

