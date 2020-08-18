Dr. Reka Gustafson warns of dangers of treating COVID as mild

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The developing trend of new COVID-19 cases being largely attributed to young people is both an encouragement and a concern, according to deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson.

Dr. Gustafson addressed the issue during Monday's press conference, saying the "mild" nature of how COVID-19 presents in healthy, young people has made messaging around safety guidelines more difficult.

"What we do know is that COVID-19, especially among young and healthy individuals - not always, but can be and often is - a relatively mild infection. In fact, the disease can spread with very mild symptoms or before symptoms appear at all ... this is particularly the case for young adults.

"This actually makes things quite challenging."

She says with 236 new cases Monday and only four people in hospital, three of which are in ICU, it may lead people to believe the current situation is cause for relaxation of prevention measures.

While Gustafson acknowledges we should be pleased to see progress has been made to protect the most vulnerable, she says it is important to remember there are still 743 active cases in B.C. right now.

Hundreds of others are also self-isolating within the province as a result of those cases which tested positive.

"It is very important to remember that for our elders and those with underlying health conditions, the potential for severe disease remains. This may not apply to you, but you could easily spread it to someone who is vulnerable, through your work or when spending time with friends and family."

Staying home and staying away from others when feeling any symptoms of illness "makes you a COVID-19 champion," says Gustafson.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix echoed this statement, after spending his weekend working with young adult influencers to help facilitate the spread of provincial messaging around safety and guidelines.

"This pandemic is not ending soon," says Dix.

"This pandemic that we're all tired of, so very tired of, will be going on now we would expect well through 2021 into 2022. The measures we have to take together, this new normal we have to fashion together, and in some ways enjoy together - this new normal is going to be in place for a long time."