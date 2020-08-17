Motorcyclist dies in accident south of Williams Lake

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Williams Lake man lost his life over the weekend after a motorcycle accident.

Mounties and emergency medical personnel responded to a call on Saturday, Aug. 15, near the intersection of Chimney Lake Road and Felker Lake Drive, about 20 km south of Williams Lake, according to a press release from police.

At the site they found a 57-year-old man. Medical personnel performed CPR, but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is undetermined at this point, but police believe he may have been trying to avoid a wild animal, according to the release.

The BC Coroners Service is also working on the case.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-301-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.