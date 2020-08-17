New enforcement measures coming, says Adrian Dix

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

New province-wide enforcement measures will come into effect later this week to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within British Columbia.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix made the announcement during Monday's press conference, confirming the changes will be explained later this week by B.C. solicitor general Mike Farnworth.

"Ministries are meeting, and have met today, to map out a more comprehensive approach to increase enforcement that will optimize the use of enforcement officers beyond public health - municipalities, health authorities, WorkSafe, and police.

"Based on this information, the government will take steps to impose stricter penalties."

Dix says the changes are, in part, being made for the purpose of releasing public health workers to focus fully on other aspects of virus prevention, such as contact tracing.

"Public health based on these additional measures will continue to exercise their authority, but we should remember public health is fully engaged now in supporting people in isolation and contact tracing and everything else.

"Their role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 is paramount and we have to ensure their role is both supported and protected in every way possible."

He says while efforts being made by the majority of residents and businesses are encouraging, there are a small few who "cannot wreck it" for everyone else.

No further details of what enforcement will look like have been provided, but Dix did mention there is a delicate balance to be struck between enforcement and citizens' need for privacy.

In regards to indoor house gatherings, he says the best solution for everyone involved is to honour the individual responsibility for each other's safety, and not give cause for any further intervention.

"We have a history of respect for people's homes ... we want to be respectful of that, so to be effective across the system, we all have to understand our obligations to one another."