236 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, two new deaths over weekend

There have been 236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in British Columbia since Friday, including six from the Interior Health region.

Friday to Saturday saw the biggest jump with 100 new cases, followed by 88 from Saturday to Sunday and 48 in the past 24 hours.

The 100 new cases recorded Friday marks the second highest single day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

This brings the province's total number of positive cases to 4,594, and the Interior's total to 405 cases.

There have been two new deaths since Monday, both in the Fraser Health region. This brings the total numbers of deaths to 198.

B.C. currently has 743 active COVID-19 cases, including four in hospital, of which three are in ICU. As of today, 3,653 people have fully recovered from the virus.

Two new healthcare outbreaks were announced, at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in the Fraser Health region and at the Arbutus Care Centre in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The outbreak at the Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre has been declared over.

This brings the total remaining active healthcare outbreaks to 10, nine of which are in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one is in an acute-care facility.

Within the province, 2,286 people are currently under active public health monitoring.

There have been no new community outbreaks, but exposure events continue to happen and new flights have been identified for cases recently.

A community exposure alert has been issued for anyone who may have attended the It Is Time Canada event in Alberta from Jul. 30 - Aug. 2. If you attended the event, you are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and check for symptoms.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was not in attendance at Monday's announcement, but deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson joined Minister of Health Adrian Dix to provide the update.

Gustafson says the new cases are mostly related to young people, which is good news for the elderly population.

"This tells us we have done to date a relatively good job of protecting the most vulnerable, but are also reporting some new outbreaks in long-term care facilities and that's a really important reminder for us all that the risk to vulnerable citizens of British Columbia remains.