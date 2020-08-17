BC mandates masks in high-traffic, common areas at schools

Photo: Pixabay

When school resumes in September, all staff and middle and secondary school students will be required to wear masks in high traffic areas and common areas, according to the provincial government.

The announcement Monday says masks will be required anytime students are outside their learning group and physical distancing is not possible.

Exceptions will be made for students who can’t wear masks for medical reasons.

New guidelines also released Monday will require staff and students to maintain physical distance from people outside of their learning group, even while wearing a mask.

A “learning group” is being defined as “students and staff who remain together throughout the school quarter, semester or year, which could be made up of a single class of students or multiple classes of students.”

“Efforts will be put in place to ensure there is not crowding, gathering or congregating of people from different learning groups in a school setting, even if non-medical masks are being worn. Schools will also ensure non-medical masks are available for staff if someone should become ill while at school,” the province’s press release says.

The ministry is providing additional funding to school districts that will support the purchase of up to 1.5 million masks, enough for every public-school staff member and student to have at least two masks.

Other health and safety guidelines include:

* increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces like doorknobs, keyboards, desks and chairs;

* increased hand hygiene with all students, staff and visitors being required to clean their hands before boarding school buses and entering school buildings, before and after eating, using the washroom and using playground equipment; and

* school districts may also install transparent barriers for people who have more contact with others, such as front-desk staff, bus drivers or food services staff, where appropriate.