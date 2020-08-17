Police suspect gang conflict behind two Burnaby shootings Monday

Photo: Burnaby Now

Police believe an escalating Lower Mainland gang conflict is behind two separate shootings in Burnaby early Monday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., police were called to the area of North Road and Cottonwood Avenue, where they found a 21-year-old Vancouver man who had been shot several times, according to a Burnaby RCMP press release.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He is not cooperating with police, though, according to the release.

Witnesses reported the gunfire came from a white coupe, police said.

Two hours later, shots rang out again in the 3200 block of Smith Avenue.

Responding officers located a white crossover vehicle fleeing the scene and gave chase, reaching speeds faster than 160 km/hr, according to the release.

“Fearing for public safety, the pursuit was ended,” the release stated.

A 25-year-old Surrey man showed up at a nearby hospital a short time later with several gunshot wounds, but he isn’t cooperating with investigators either, according to police.

“The Burnaby RCMP serious crimes unit is continuing to investigate both shootings to determine whether they are related to one another,” Cpl. Brett Cunningham said. “Police suspect both shootings to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and we are seeking witnesses to come forward and help us end this string of violence.”

Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).