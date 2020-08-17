Winners, Marshalls and HomeSense require customers to wear masks now

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The TJX Companies are requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores as of today, Aug. 17.

The group of companies, which includes Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls, are adding the requirement to their safety protocols, which already include limiting the number of customers in stores.

".Customers will be required to wear a face covering in all of our stores," says the TJX website.

Exceptions will be made for young children and those with health conditions.

There are a number of outlets under the TJX group in the Thompson, Shuswap and Okanagan regions, including in Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Kelowna.