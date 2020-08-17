161225
Grizzly attacks, injures mountain biker on remote B.C. trail

Grizzly bites through helmet

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308143

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has released photos of a grizzly bear attack site outside Lillooet. 

One photo shows where the bear bit through the cyclist’s helmet.

The BC COS Predator Attack team was dispatched to the site and has since determined it was a surprise defensive attack. 

“No efforts to capture the bears will be made,” BCCOS said on Facebook.

“When biking or hiking in bear country, remember to be aware of your surroundings, carry bear spray, travel in groups, make noise to avoid surprising a bear, keep pets leashed.”

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

A grizzly bear attacked a man who was mountain biking Sunday in a remote area of British Columbia's interior.

The Conservation Officer Service says the 58-year-old man was riding along the Castle Pass Trail north of Lillooet when he was attacked by a sow that had two cubs with her.

The service says the man's wife used bear spray on the sow and the animal left with her cubs.

It says the man has injuries to his stomach and leg.

Search and rescue crews along with an air ambulance were called for assistance by the RCMP.

The service sent in its predatory attack team on Monday to investigate and the trail in South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park has been closed.

It's the second bear attack in a week in the Lillooet area, although the service says it isn't connected.

On Aug. 9, a man came out of his tent and surprised a black bear sow with her cub. He suffered injuries to an arm.

The conservation service made no effort to capture those bears after determining it was a defensive attack.

