Temperature records broken across B.C. on Sunday

Sunday's heat across British Columbia provided more than just good weather for a beach day - it broke daily maximum temperature records in multiple places.

According to Environment Canada, it was the strong ridge of high pressure that pushed into southern B.C. that tipped temperatures over previous records.

In Penticton, a new record of 36.5 C was set on Sunday, beating out the old record set more than 50 years ago in 1967, which recorded a daily maximum temperature of 35.6 C.

Lytton also experienced a daily record on Sunday, boasting 41.2 C - just under a degree more than the 2008 record of 40.4 C.

Merritt didn't quite tip the scales on its top daily temperature record on Sunday, but did manage to match the old record set in 2003 with a swelteringly hot 38.0 C day.

Records were also broken in Cache Creek, Cranbrook, Creston, Estevan Point, Hope Slide, Pitt Meadows, Squamish, West Vancouver and White Rock.