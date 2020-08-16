161225
Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308091

An air quality advisory is in effect for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

In a release, the federation that represents 21 municipalities in Metro Vancouver says the advisory was prompted by high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist until Monday or potentially longer as hot and sunny weather continues.

A special weather alert from Environment Canada says temperatures will peak in Metro Vancouver and the surrounding area on Sunday and gradually decline throughout the week.

The release from Metro Vancouver says ground-level ozone is usually highest from the mid-afternoon to early evening and suggests avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during that time.

It says exposure is particularly concerning for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, as well as pregnant women, children and people with respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Metro Vancouver says ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants from burning fossil fuels and volatile organic compounds that come from solvents react in the air in the presence of sunlight.

Heat warnings are also in place for several regions across B.C., including the North and South Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, Cariboo and 100 Mile areas.

