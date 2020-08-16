BC Wildfire Service responding to wildfire at Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting they are dealing with a wildfire in the Woodbury Creek drainage, on the eastern edge of Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park, south-west of Kaslo.

"Due to the extreme geography and responder safety the fire has been moved to a modified response," wrote BCWS on their Facebook page.

"This response type has been applied to actively manage fire activity and responder safety."



According to the post, plumes of smoke could be seen in the region, especially from Kaslo down to Ainsworth and Riondel and along Highway 31.

At this time they are assuring the public the fire poses no threat to the surrounding communities and is being closely monitored by BCWS personnel.