B.C. Coroners Service called after man dies at Quesnel Lake

The BC Coroners Service has been called to an incident on Quesnel Lake after the body of a boater was found on Friday.

The boater, a 48-year-old man, had gone out on the lake in a boat on Thursday, Aug. 13. At 7 p.m. the boat was spotted with no one in it, circling, according to an RCMP press release.

Williams Lake Search and Rescue and police started a search operation that night, but found nothing. The next morning a body, believed to be the boater was found.

As of Aug. 14 the RCMP were still determining the man's identity. The man's identity will not be released, according to Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

Police and the coroners service are working on parallel investigations right now, with the coroners service investigating the cause of death.

