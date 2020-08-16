159194
BC  

Accuweather calls for continued warm weather followed by rain

Warm, wet fall in forecast

As we inch closer to the fall, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting the warm weather will stick around into the autumn, but then it may be time to pull out the umbrellas, in B.C. at least.

Accuweather is calling for the warmer weather to stick around but is calling for rainier-than-normal conditions for western Canada.

“The main storm track is expected to be focused into southern British Columbia and the United States Pacific Northwest," meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "This will lead to more cloudier and wetter days, which will also bring some drought relief."

Anderson, a forecaster with AccuWeather for 31 years, has been running the company's Canadian weather blog for more than a decade.

Anderson says autumn in the west should arrive on time and bring relief for dry conditions which should reduce the risk of wildfires.

"So far, the fire season across Canada has been well below average," he said. "As of early August, there have been just over 2,500 fires. The 10-year average through early August is about 4,000 fires. Total acreage burned so far this season is only 10 per cent of the 10-year average. Fire activity is expected to remain below normal through early fall for Canada as a whole."

In the Canadian Rockies of eastern British Columbia, Anderson said there is the potential for an earlier-than-usual snowfall based on the projected pattern. Ski areas even in this region typically will not open up before mid-November at the earliest, he said.

