Scotiabank donates $300,000 to the Easter Seals camps

Scotiabank gifts Easter Seals

Scotiabank has donated $300,000 to the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Summer Camp Program in recognition of International Youth Day earlier this week.

“Scotiabank recognizes that developing youth empowerment is crucial for youth with diverse abilities and we love that Easter Seals summer camps provides an environment that builds confidence and independence in a fun and accessible environment,” says district vice president of Scotiabank Zak Khokhar.

“We know that how we support young people today can prepare them for tomorrow, and that’s why we’re very proud to donate $300,000 to the Easter Seals summer camp program.” 

Easter Seals provides nature-based outdoor summer camps for children and adults living with disabilities. One such camp operates in Lake Country. 

“These camps need to go on,” says Gina Duncan, mom to 24-year old Cassidy, who has autism and has been going to camp since she was eight-years-old.

“These camps for our children are life changing. It teaches them kindness, compassion, support of one another and not to be afraid. To be able to go out in the world and be themselves. That is the most important thing. Nobody places any expectations on them and they just shine. It’s those experiences that come home and shape them, giving them the tools to help them with their day to day life challenges.” 

