Police cruiser vandalized in Nakusp last weekend

Police in Nakusp are looking to find a man who vandalized several vehicles last weekend, including a police car.

In a press release, Nakusp RCMP said a man was caught on surveillance footage vandalizing vehicles in the area of Nakusp's 5th Street NW in the early morning hours of June 14. One of the vehicles was a fully marked police vehicle.

Police have not said how many vehicles were targeted, or how the vehicles were vandalized.

“It is of great concern to the Nakusp RCMP that a police vehicle was targeted, as damage to the vehicle could have resulted in a frontline police officer not being able to respond to an emergency call for service from the public,” said Cpl. Jaime Moffat.

The man was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and a baseball hat, with light-coloured pants and a pair of black shoes. He was also wearing a light-coloured backpack with a black zipper.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.

