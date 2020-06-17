B.C. has 19 new COVID-19 cases, but no new virus-related deaths

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia Wednesday, the largest single day increase in two weeks.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 2,775, but there remains 185 active cases. Active cases in the province jumped by 13 since Tuesday.

After some confusion over Interior Health numbers earlier this week, there now remains 196 cases of the virus in the region, but currently no active cases. Interior Health has confirmed that a single COVID-19 patient who was being treated in hospital has been released, and that person is now considered fully recovered.

Across B.C., 11 people are hospitalized with the virus, five of whom are in critical care.

Once again, no new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in B.C. over the past 24 hours, and the number of total deaths remains at 168.

Two new healthcare-related outbreaks have been declared in B.C., at the Mission Memorial Hospital and Abbotsford's Tabor Home long-term seniors care home. Outbreaks at the Tabor home and at the Maple Hill long-term care home are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital.

"These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

"Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only ... Public health teams are working hard to contain further spread. While we are monitoring the situation closely, we are hopeful that we have caught these outbreaks in the early stages.”

Dr. Henry will hold a press conference Thursday, followed by a more in-depth COVID-19 modelling press conference Monday.