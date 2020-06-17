159297
RCMP investigating death after woman dropped off at hospital

Suspicious death probed

The RCMP are investigating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital in Surrey, B.C., Wednesday morning with serious injuries.

Police say they received a report earlier in the day of a seriously injured woman who died despite receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The Mounties say it's not clear how the woman was injured and they are trying to figure out her movements before her death.

They say they are treating the death as suspicious.

The RCMP say they are also looking into whether the woman's injuries connected to an earlier investigation in the 2700 block of 168 Street.

