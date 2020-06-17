159297
BC  

2 women suffer minor injuries after being attacked by a bear

Two women suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by a bear in Prince George on Tuesday afternoon. 

Deputy chief in charge of provincial operations for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Chris Doyle, said the attack took place along a logging road northwest of Prince George. 

"We received the call to our RAPP line shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon," he told reporters during a media conference Wednesday morning.

Doyle says both victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. 

“Our predator attack team is in the area investigating that incident," added Doyle. 

Conservation Officers are currently working on the file and say they will have more information on the incident later today.

