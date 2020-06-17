CN Rail conductor killed in Prince Rupert accident

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Canadian National Rail conductor was killed on the job Monday in Prince Rupert.

Teamsters Canada says the victim was a man in his thirties who had been with the company since 2018. His name was not released.

He was killed while performing "switching operations" – essentially making up and marshalling trains – on Monday afternoon, the union said, and noted he was the second CN Rail conductor to die in the job this month in B.C.

The other death occurred in Surrey on June 1 also while performing switching operations.

A total of 12 railroaders have died on the job in the past 2 1/2 years, the union said.

"This industry has suffered far too many preventable tragedies. We need to find new ways to focus on safety. Our union continues to work with employers, the federal government and other stakeholders in hopes of preventing future accidents and ultimately saving lives," said Teamsters Canada Rail Conference president Lyndon Isaak.

"In the meantime, we remind all our members to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times while at work."