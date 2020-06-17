159297
Police find loaded machine gun in car after driver runs red light

A routine traffic stop led Pemberton police to a trove of suspected drugs, cash and weapons – including a fully loaded machine gun.

Police observed a driver go through a red light Saturday morning.

After stopping the vehicle, officers learned the driver, a 36-year-old Surrey man, was under court conditions not to possess weapons.

A search turned up several edged weapons, suspected illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a loaded Sterling automatic submachine gun.

The vehicle and property have been seized and the driver was taken into custody.

