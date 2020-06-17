White Rock reopens iconic pier and waterfront

Photo: City of White Rock

White Rock's iconic pier and waterfront reopened this morning.

It had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing concerns.

"The city closed the pier, a popular seaside attraction, in March to help flatten the curve in the growing number of COVID-19 cases. The waterfront promenade was closed in April and then reopened in May," the city says in a press release

Waterfront parking lots will return to regular operation within a week.

“We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely and follow the guidance of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," said deputy mayor Scott Kristjanson.

The pier was closed much of last year while it underwent repairs from damage caused by a devastating storm in December 2018. It reopened last August.