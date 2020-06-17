159297
Dawson Creek grads help put out fire inside Walmart store

Rob Brown / Dawson Creek Mirror - | Story: 302984

It was an adventure worthy of Scooby-Doo and his crew.

Some Dawson Creek grads helped put out a fire inside the local Walmart store on Monday.

Liam Dan and Julyan Dagenais were on their way to a grad party and were in the store picking up some fluorescent shorts to match their Scooby-Doo-themed Mystery Machine van when they spotted the fire.

"They were in the clothing area and into the shoe area when I heard them yelling for help and running," says Liam's mother Deanna Warren.

The trio fought the upstart fire using the nearest extinguishers and moved product off shelves.

"As extinguishers ran out, we ran around to find more."

As Wal-Mart employees became aware of the fire, it also began to approach the roof.

"One more moment, and it would have caught the roof," said Warren, adding her husband and others saw two youths running from the area and out of the store as the fire was starting.

The grads’ quick thinking has allowed the store to be open by the end of the week.

"We hope to be open by Saturday,” a representative said Tuesday.

