159297
159490
BC  

Body recovered after man went missing on Fraser Lake

Missing man found dead

Jess Fedigan/PG Matters - | Story: 302983

A man was found dead after he was reported missing after a boating incident over the May long weekend in Northern B.C. 

Fraser Lake RCMP recovered the body of Jason Bouchard from a lake on Saturday. 

Police say Bouchard was reported missing after a boating trip on May 17. 

According to North District RCMP, he not been seen since he and a friend went boating on the Stellako River on May 16 between 10 and 11 p.m.

It was believed the boat overturned, sending Bouchard and his friend into the river. A person made it safely to shore and a 12-foot aluminum boat was found.

At the time, Police Dog Services from Prince George to help Fraser Lake Mounties attempted to find Bouchard, along with Vanderhoof Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Support.

RCMP say the investigation is now being conducted by the BC Coroners Service and no other information will be released. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
151858
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157421
158401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159292


Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion”

Galleries
It’s called fashion, ever heard of it?
Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion” (2)
Galleries
Nick Cannon: ‘I can’t hold a candle to Mariah Carey’
Showbiz
Nick Cannon has nothing but good things to say about his ex-wife...
Corgi makes a mess playing in water bowl
Must Watch
Looks like the owner was prepared for this…
Baby loses patience with shape puzzle toy
Must Watch
She’s done with that toy.



158624