Body recovered after man went missing on Fraser Lake

A man was found dead after he was reported missing after a boating incident over the May long weekend in Northern B.C.

Fraser Lake RCMP recovered the body of Jason Bouchard from a lake on Saturday.

Police say Bouchard was reported missing after a boating trip on May 17.

According to North District RCMP, he not been seen since he and a friend went boating on the Stellako River on May 16 between 10 and 11 p.m.

It was believed the boat overturned, sending Bouchard and his friend into the river. A person made it safely to shore and a 12-foot aluminum boat was found.

At the time, Police Dog Services from Prince George to help Fraser Lake Mounties attempted to find Bouchard, along with Vanderhoof Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Support.

RCMP say the investigation is now being conducted by the BC Coroners Service and no other information will be released.