1 person was alive at home where 3 bodies found in Langley

Not all were dead in fire

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302938

Homicide investigators say a male was found alive at a house fire in Langley, B.C., where three bodies were discovered on the weekend.

Police have said at least one death has been ruled a homicide and Sgt. Frank Jang now says the case could be a triple homicide investigation, although that will be clearer in the coming days.

Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says in an email that one male came out of the house at the time of the fire on Saturday with "no significant injuries."

He says two of the bodies have not yet been identified.

Police are working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire, but Jang says the house was extensively damaged and that is making it difficult to operate safely inside.

Jang says police will not release the cause of injuries to the man who was the victim of a homicide.

Fire crews were called to the home late Saturday afternoon and found it fully engulfed in flames.

A police statement on the weekend said the man's body was found in the back of the home and his injuries suggested his death was a homicide.

Police said the man lived in the house.

