Charges laid in Burnaby crash that killed 69-year-old pedestrian

Charges in fatal crash

Cornelia Naylor, Burnaby Now - | Story: 302928

A 40-year-old Burnaby man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving causing death in relation to a crash that killed a 69-year-old pedestrian a year ago.

On June 7, 2019, police were called to Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue for reports of a vehicle collision, according to police.

Several vehicles were involved, and a 69-year-old woman who had been walking on the north side of Lougheed was fatally struck by an out-of-control BMW, according to police news releases after the accident. 

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, including the driver of the BMW who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, police anounced Roberto Gil Francisco has now been charged with criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving causing death in relation to the fatal crash.

"Our criminal collision investigation team worked diligently on this investigation to ensure that the BC Prosecution Service had all the evidence necessary to conduct the charge assessment,” Burnaby Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a press release. “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the victim in this tragic incident.”

Francisco's first appearance in Vancouver provincial court is scheduled for Aug. 24.

