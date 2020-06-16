159297
Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

11 new cases, no deaths

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total positive tests in the province to 2,756. No new cases in the Interior Health region have been identified though. 

For the fourth day in a row, no new virus-related deaths occurred in the past 24 hours. With 2,416 full recoveries, there remains 172 active cases of the virus in the province. Eleven of these patients are being treated in hospital, five of whom are in critical care. 

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced one new long-term seniors care home COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Hill at the Langley Memorial Hospital. There remains five long-term care homes in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks.

To date, 357 residents and patients of B.C. healthcare facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with 222 staff.

As the province moves to relax some virus measures moving into the summer, Dr. Henry said personal measures like washing hands, maintaining distance from others and staying home while sick will remain in place until a vaccine is developed. 

