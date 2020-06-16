Man's disappearance in central B.C. 'highly unusual': RCMP

Photo: Quesnel RCMP

Police are renewing their request for help in the case of Andrew Ward.

Ward was reported missing a month ago and his disappearance is regarded as "highly unusual," according to an RCMP press release. Searches involving police dogs, air crew, underwater teams and forensic work have turned up nothing, Mounties say.

Quesnel RCMP have requested the help of the BC RCMP's major crime section.

Ward was last seen on May 9 around 7:20 p.m., when he stopped by the 4 Mile Store and Coffee Shop just north of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. Police have now released security footage from that shop, showing Ward.

At the time, he was with another individual known to him, according to the release.

He left the shop in his grey Jeep YJ. Police believe he was headed to Pinnacles Road, west of Quesnel.

"We continue to search for Andrew and at this point in the investigation are asking for anyone who had dealings with Andrew in the Quesnel area during the months of April and May to contact police," states North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in the release. "Regardless of whether or not you saw him in the days leading up to his disappearance, police are trying to gain a better understanding of who Andrew was, and what may have happened to him."

Ward's sister also has a message.

"This is not some random missing person. He is my brother, and I miss him. His family misses him. We are desperate for some resolution," she says. "If you have any information, please speak up."

Anyone with information can call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.