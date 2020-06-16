Vancouver Island First Nation calls for jail's closure, land return

Photo: Glacier Media

Sc’ianew First Nation Chief Coun. Russ Chipps wants Vancouver Island's William Head prison closed and the land returned to First Nations following the escape of two inmates who are accused of killing a Metchosin man.

“The community doesn’t want it to be here,” Chipps said, citing safety concerns. “I don’t think it should be there.”

The Sc’ianew First Nation’s main community is on Beecher Bay in East Sooke, about 30 kilometres southwest of Victoria. The prison is on their territory, said Chipps.

“We’ve always wanted all our property back, everything that’s been taken from us as Beecher Bay members,” said Chipps, “and I think that this exposes the reason why [the prison] shouldn’t be there. There’s been no benefit to us.”

James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage, 30, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne, 60, the father of two adult daughters.

The pair escaped the minimum-security prison in Metchosin on July 7 last year. They were recaptured two days later by an off-duty police officer out walking his dog in Esquimalt.

Police said Payne, a provincial employee, died July 8. His truck was located on July 9 in Oak Bay but his body was not discovered in his home on Brookview Drive, about eight kilometres from the prison, until July 12.

“My heart goes out to that family,” said Chipps. “I can’t imagine.”

The prison escape and subsequent death led to questions about why violent criminals were at the minimum-security prison.

Busch had been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole until 2025 after he pleaded guilty in 2010 to second-degree murder. Armitage was serving a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and robbery, among other charges. Armitage, who had five prison escapes, had been set for statutory release this year.

Both inmates were transferred from Mission Institution where the “sending” warden overrode a security-level assessment that would have prohibited their transfer to a minimum-security prison.

“I don’t want to be living by high-security people in a minimum-security prison,” said Chipps. He said the prison’s warden called to explain increased security measures since the escape but he wasn’t convinced. “I don’t feel any confidence at all.”

Chipps said William Head continues to be mocked as “Club Fed” for its seaside location and minimal security.

“Anybody that wants to escape, can, basically,” Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said. “And so, you need the right people here.”