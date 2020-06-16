Former regional Crown prosecutor disbarred for 5 years for failing to manage evidence in murder case

Photo: BC Courts

A former regional Crown prosecutor on Vancouver Island has been banned from practicing law for five years for failing to properly manage evidence in a homicide case.

Nanaimo-based David Allen Kidd admitted to professional misconduct when he failed to take “reasonable steps” in relation to the written document a family member of the victim had brought forward, according to the Law Society of B.C.

On August 20, 2006, 28-year-old Kristy Morrey was found dead in Port Alberni.

Nearly a decade later in 2015, Morrey’s former boyfriend Larry Darling was charged with first degree murder.

Prior to the commencement of the trial in January 2018, the original Crown prosecutor took a medical leave, leading to an adjournment and new prosecutor to take over.

Kidd first met with a family member of Morrey in December 2017 or January 2018 at the Port Alberni courthouse, where the family member produced a “handwritten document” written by Morrey about her relationship with Darling.

The letter was written just two months before Morrey’s death.

But Kidd wasn’t interested.

“He said ‘there's so much disclosure going on right now, we don't, I just can't, don't wanna deal with anymore, I don't want to deal with it, I, you know it's just gonna fuel the fire, I can't, I just don't want anymore,’” the family member told the Law Society investigators.

Kidd said the meeting went differently.

“I told her, ‘look, anything you give me, just so you understand, I am pretty much obligated to give to defence. I want you to understand that,’” Kidd told the Law Society.

“But at the same time, I'm, like, ‘What is it…?’ And she advised me, ‘Well, it's, it's, it's an entry by [KM] about how she's made improvements in her life and how she thought it made [LD] jealous.’ … And I said, ‘Look, I don't see how that's relevant.’"

The family member left the meeting with the handwritten letter.

Kidd then failed to inform the newly assigned Crown prosecutor about the letter, which learned about it during a later meeting with the family in April 2018.

The new Crown prosecutor told the Law Society the family member told him she had tried to hand the letter over to Kidd.

“She offered it to him and he said ‘don’t give it to me, it will just fuel the fire with [defence counsel].’ She left with the documents in her possession. She can no longer find the documents. She remembers speaking to her sister about them and discussing burning them. She doesn’t not recall the actual act of burning the documents, but cannot now find them,” the new Crown said.

In June 2018, the Crown ordered a stay of proceedings in the case against Larry Darling. The BC Prosecution Service embarked on a review of the prosecution and issued 12 recommendations for improvement.

There were also serious concerns with the RCMP’s investigation of Darling, which used a Mr. Big sting that costed $2M over next nine months with 60 officers who staged over 100 “scenarios.”

Kidd admitted to the Law Society that he had "failed to discharge all responsibilities honourably and with integrity" in relation to the prosecution. He has been banned from practicing law until May 2025.