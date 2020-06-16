Trying to drive bears away can lead to dangerous encounters

Photo: Pixabay

Think twice if the thought of "shepherding" a bear out of your neigbourhood enters your head.

So says the Northern Bear Awareness Society after learning someone took to a vehicle in the name of driving a bear out of a Prince George neighbourhood Saturday evening.

"While your intentions were probably well meant, this action forced the bear into a backyard where the bear was reported to have an aggressive encounter at the residence," NBAS said in a social media posting.

So-called "shepherding" should only be done by people who are trained and experienced, it said, in part because trouble could erupt if the bear lacks a clear route of escape back into the woods.

Using bear spray in a residential area is not a good idea except in the name of self protection because the range is about six to eight metres, and the dispersal cloud can drift and affect others in the area, NBAS said.