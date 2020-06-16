159297
159298
BC  

Trying to drive bears away can lead to dangerous encounters

Don't 'shepherd' that bear

Prince George Citizen - | Story: 302881

Think twice if the thought of "shepherding" a bear out of your neigbourhood enters your head.

So says the Northern Bear Awareness Society after learning someone took to a vehicle in the name of driving a bear out of a Prince George neighbourhood Saturday evening.

"While your intentions were probably well meant, this action forced the bear into a backyard where the bear was reported to have an aggressive encounter at the residence," NBAS said in a social media posting.

So-called "shepherding" should only be done by people who are trained and experienced, it said, in part because trouble could erupt if the bear lacks a clear route of escape back into the woods.

Using bear spray in a residential area is not a good idea except in the name of self protection because the range is about six to eight metres, and the dispersal cloud can drift and affect others in the area, NBAS said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159299
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157421
156236
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153489


Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...



152945