Body of dog found after it was swept over North Vancouver falls

Dog swept over waterfall

Andy Prest / North Shore News - | Story: 302862

The owners of a dog swept over a North Vancouver waterfall last month have confirmed that the dog’s body was found recently in Lynn Canyon.

Maya, a nine-year-old golden retriever, slipped and fell into the water just north of the Lynn Canyon suspension bridge on May 23, touching off a search that included a high-angle rope rescue team from the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

The fire crew searched for more than an hour, while the dog's owners and volunteers continued the search in the following days and weeks.

The dog's body was found Saturday, not far from the site of the incident.

“We found Maya's body close to the Twin Falls. She is now resting in peace," her owners told the North Shore News today. "We can't thank enough everyone that has helped us in these difficult times. We are so amazed by the community." 

