Environment Canada warns of snow overnight on Hwy 97C

More snow possible on 97C

Environment Canada is warning there could be more snow tonight on the Okanagan Connector. 

“There exists the potential for wet snow to fall over the Okanagan Connector above 1,600 metre elevation overnight and early Tuesday morning as a cold low moves inland and spreads precipitation over the southwest interior,” a special weather statement says.

The weather system will be scattered throughout the southwest interior, meaning exact accumulation will vary depending on the intensity of any one of the pockets of showers and the duration.

Generally, no more than 4 centimetres is expected.

