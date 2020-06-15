Environment Canada warns of snow overnight on Hwy 97C

Photo: Contributed Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector, about 25 km east of Hwy 5A/97C Jct, looking east.

Environment Canada is warning there could be more snow tonight on the Okanagan Connector.

“There exists the potential for wet snow to fall over the Okanagan Connector above 1,600 metre elevation overnight and early Tuesday morning as a cold low moves inland and spreads precipitation over the southwest interior,” a special weather statement says.

The weather system will be scattered throughout the southwest interior, meaning exact accumulation will vary depending on the intensity of any one of the pockets of showers and the duration.

Generally, no more than 4 centimetres is expected.