Dr. Henry says 'maybe' less restrictions this week

'Maybe' less restrictions soon

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302827

British Columbia's top doctor says lifting more COVID-19 restrictions this week would not include allowing gatherings beyond 50 people.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked today about the possibility of restrictions being eased this week.

Henry says any further openings would be on the lighter side of the scale, comparing it to adjusting a dimmer switch.

But she said that would not involve increasing gatherings beyond 50 people.

Restaurants, hair salons and personal services including dentist offices and physiotherapy clinics were permitted to reopen on May 19.

Schools in B.C. have been open on a reduced attendance schedule since June 1.

The next phase of the government's reopening plan would include movie theatres, spas, more parks and travel.

