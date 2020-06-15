Man allegedly gets irate after drawing swastika on SkyTrain

Photo: Burnaby Now

Metro Vancouver Transit Police report that a police officer was injured while arresting a man for allegedly drawing a swastika on a posted advertisement within the SkyTrain.

On June 13 at about 1:00 p.m., passengers on board a SkyTrain contacted the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to report that there was a man allegedly drawing a swastika on a posted advertisement within the SkyTrain.

In an email, Cst. Mike Yake, Media Relations Officer with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, tells Vancouver Is Awesome that two officers intercepted the SkyTrain at Main Street Station.

"When they arrived on the platform, members of the public pointed the man out to our officers," he writes. "Initially, the man refused to stop when requested to do so, however, they were able to place him under arrest for the mischief without incident.

"When our officers were searching the man following his arrest, he allegedly became irate and began making racist comments to one of the officers."

Following this, Yake says the man began to resist and refused to follow direction. In order to gain control, the officers brought the man to the ground.

"During the process one member injured her knee. Our officer went to the hospital and was assessed by a Doctor. She was diagnosed with a “soft tissue” injury to her knee," added Yake.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police will be recommending charges of mischief and the possibility of charges of assaulting a peace officer.