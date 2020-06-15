159297
158943
BC  

Man allegedly gets irate after drawing swastika on SkyTrain

Vandal loses it on officers

Elana Shepert / VIA - | Story: 302825

Metro Vancouver Transit Police report that a police officer was injured while arresting a man for allegedly drawing a swastika on a posted advertisement within the SkyTrain.

On June 13 at about 1:00 p.m., passengers on board a SkyTrain contacted the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to report that there was a man allegedly drawing a swastika on a posted advertisement within the SkyTrain.

In an email, Cst. Mike Yake, Media Relations Officer with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, tells Vancouver Is Awesome that two officers intercepted the SkyTrain at Main Street Station.

"When they arrived on the platform, members of the public pointed the man out to our officers," he writes. "Initially, the man refused to stop when requested to do so, however, they were able to place him under arrest for the mischief without incident.

"When our officers were searching the man following his arrest, he allegedly became irate and began making racist comments to one of the officers."

Following this, Yake says the man began to resist and refused to follow direction. In order to gain control, the officers brought the man to the ground. 

"During the process one member injured her knee. Our officer went to the hospital and was assessed by a Doctor. She was diagnosed with a “soft tissue” injury to her knee," added Yake.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police will be recommending charges of mischief and the possibility of charges of assaulting a peace officer.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158144
159147
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Cockatiel that REALLY hates broccoli

Must Watch
Not a fan.
Incredible photos
Galleries
No words needed for these amazing photos.
Incredible photos (2)
Galleries
Do you think this pup is excited?
Must Watch
Check out how happy this Golden Retriever is! Very cute.
How to test your baby’s patience
Must Watch
Luna is trying to put her sock inside the cup but she...



156529
159046