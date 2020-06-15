159297
BC  

Two week after return to class, no COVID cases linked to schools

No COVID cases in schools

Two weeks after B.C. made a partial return to in-classroom learning, there have been no coronavirus cases associated with schools. 

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday while the reopening of classrooms has “not been perfect,” it has gone “as well as it could be expected.”

“We knew that it was going to be a challenging thing, but the schools have gone really well,” she said. “We have had no cases associated with schools yet in the province, it could happen, but so far everything has been really great that way.”

She said the partial restart has allowed educators to learn “some really important things” that will help them prepare for a full relaunch in the fall. 

She applauded teachers for working hard to get kids back into the classroom.

“There are children who absolutely need it, to be back in that classroom learning environment, and this has been incredibly important for them,” she said.

About one-third of students in B.C. returned to class on June 1.

