BC announces 36 new cases, no deaths in past 72 hours

The provincial government has announced 36 new coronavirus cases in the past 72 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday 14 people tested positive Friday/Saturday, 16 tested positive Saturday/Sunday and six cases were confirmed Sunday and today.

No new cases were reported in the Interior Health region. Dr. Henry said there have now been 195 positive cases in the region, which is actually one fewer than what was announced Friday.

There are currently 182 active cases province-wide, with 13 people in hospital and four in the ICU. There have been no new deaths.

Dr. Henry said the outbreak at Kearl Lake in Alberta, which has been impacting the BC Interior, has been declared over.

“In many parts of our province where we have not had any new cases in some time, in may almost feel back to normal,” Dr. Henry said.

“It is easy sometimes where we are in this place that we are in to lose sight of the fact that this pandemic is far from over, there continues to be not effective treatment and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come.”

She said the reason case counts are so low is due to physical distancing efforts.

“Our objective is to keep the cases low… so we can start getting back to other parts of our life.”