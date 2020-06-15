159297
156110
BC  

Pickup burns Sunday at side of Hwy 3 in Kootenays

Truck burns at side of hwy

- | Story: 302804

A pickup truck burned Sunday afternoon on the Crowsnest Highway's Blueberry-Paulson Pass.

Passing motorist Jeff McGeorge says he came upon the fire at about 3 p.m. near Nancy Greene Provincial Park.

The driver had managed to escape the vehicle safely and was trying to retrieve his belongings. 

‘“He was jumping in and out of the truck as we pulled up,” McGeorge said, adding another passing motorist gave the driver a ride back towards Nelson. 

As the area is outside of fire coverage, McGeorge says the truck was likely completely destroyed by the fire, “there would have been nothing left.”

McGeorge said the driver told him the fire originated in the bed of the truck. It’s possible a chainsaw being carried in the back had leaked gas onto the truck’s exhaust before igniting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158404
158284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157826


Cockatiel that REALLY hates broccoli

Must Watch
Not a fan.
Incredible photos
Galleries
No words needed for these amazing photos.
Incredible photos (2)
Galleries
Do you think this pup is excited?
Must Watch
Check out how happy this Golden Retriever is! Very cute.
How to test your baby’s patience
Must Watch
Luna is trying to put her sock inside the cup but she...



156914
159046