Police find caged bear cub on property full of stolen items

Photo: Hudson's Hope RCMP A baby bear cub caged on a rural property

A Hudson's Hope man is in custody after RCMP officers confiscated a caged black bear cub and stolen property last week.



Hudson's Hope RCMP went to arrest a man for dangerous driving and theft at a residence on Ferrell Creek on June 9. When officers arrived, they found several stolen items related to several thefts in the area as well as a caged black bear cub.



Justin Thibault, 25, is in custody pending a bail hearing and is facing a long list of firearms and possession-of-stolen property charges, as well as dangerous operation of a vehicle, break and enter and wildlife charges.

The search of the residence and property also resulted in several illegally stored/stolen firearms, tools, seven stolen vehicles including pick up trucks, ATVs, motorcycles, medical gear and various other items.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and released with a future court date.



"A great initial investigation done by the Hudson’s Hope RCMP officers, followed up by the support of the Fort St. John Police Dog Services, North District General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, officers from neighbouring detachments and the BC Conservation Services, which lead to the seizure and soon to be returned stolen property worth thousands of dollars," said Cpl. Rob Gardner, Hudson’s Hope RCMP Detachment Commander.



"Further, the safe recovery of a small bear cub"

BC Conservation Service seized the bear cub was and transported to a wildlife sanctuary.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is asking that if anyone has been a victim of theft but has not reported it to the police, please call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 and make a report.