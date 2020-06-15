159297
Worker drowns in Fraser River at BC Ferries maintenance facility

Worker dies at ferry facility

Maria Rantanen / Richmond News - | Story: 302799

A man died Friday after falling into the river at BC Ferries’ Richmond maintenance facility.

The man was working at the Fleet Maintenance Unit on Rice Mill Road, just west of the George Massey Tunnel, when he fell into the Fraser River.

Richmond RCMP and search and rescue crews were called to help with recovery of the body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person and to our entire BC Ferries’ family,” said Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, in an email.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the incident, according to BC Ferries.

