Photo: CTV News Protesters blocking Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts on Sunday

Police say a major route connecting downtown Vancouver to the city's east side is open to traffic after it was closed by anti-racism protesters.

Access to the Georgia viaduct had been closed in both directions since Saturday.

Vancouver police said on Twitter that the route is open.

In an email, Sgt. Aaron Roed said details about the removal of the blockades would be released later today.