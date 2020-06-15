159297
BC  

WestJet adding domestic flights to Okanagan, Interior airports

WestJet adding more flights

WestJet has announced a boost in service to BC Interior airports and others around the country after cutting their flight numbers this spring due to COVID-19. 

In a press release issued Monday, the airline announced their July 5 to August 5 schedule, which they bill as a way to encourage Canadians to support domestic tourism this summer. 

"Today's schedule reflects our commitment to orderly and safe travel while providing steps to allow Canadians to get out, explore, and take part in critical economic activities like staying in hotels, eating out, visiting tourist attractions or simply just travelling to see friends and family," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet chief commercial officer. 

For the Okanagan Valley and Kamloops, that means increased service to Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton. 

In Penticton, the route to and from Calgary will run four times weekly. 

Kelowna will see a daily flight to Vancouver, three daily flights to Calgary and a Kelowna-Edmonton route six times weekly. 

The Kamloops-Calgary route will operate six times weekly. 

WestJet is also re-opening select international destinations including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Las Vegas, though these are not offered through Penticton, Kelowna or Kamloops airports. 

While country-wide, WestJet's expanded routes will represent a 102 per cent increase, it will still be down 76 per cent from July 2019. 

"Jurisdictions around the world are opening, allowing citizens to begin flying once again which is kickstarting their economies for recovery. We've heard from the communities we serve and look forward to having Canadians safely participate and stimulate domestic tourism this summer," von zur Muehlen said. 

