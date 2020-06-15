159297
159172
BC  

Car jumped median, slammed by oncoming SUV in Nanaimo

Fatal crash claims woman

- | Story: 302773

A fatal crash claimed the life of a woman in Nanaimo Sunday evening.

A compact car and an SUV collided just after 7 p.m. on Highway 19A when the car jumped a concrete median into oncoming traffic, CTV News reports.

The dead woman was the lone occupant of the smaller vehicle. Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

Off-duty nurses who witnessed the crash performed CPR on the woman before first responders arrived, according to accounts on social media.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159175
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157825


Vanessa Bryant and daughter block Instagram accounts to aid their ‘healing’ after helicopter crash

Showbiz
Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia have been forced to block several accounts on Instagram because it's been too hard for...
Baby slips slowly down slide
Must Watch
His face says it all! Too funny.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Start your Monday morning off right.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Serena Williams has adorable ‘Beauty and the Beast’ sing-a-long with daughter
Must Watch
“The same old bread and rolls to sell!” Who...



155273