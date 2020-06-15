Car jumped median, slammed by oncoming SUV in Nanaimo

Photo: CTV News

A fatal crash claimed the life of a woman in Nanaimo Sunday evening.

A compact car and an SUV collided just after 7 p.m. on Highway 19A when the car jumped a concrete median into oncoming traffic, CTV News reports.

The dead woman was the lone occupant of the smaller vehicle. Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Off-duty nurses who witnessed the crash performed CPR on the woman before first responders arrived, according to accounts on social media.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island