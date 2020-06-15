159297
Missing man presumed overboard off northern Vancouver Island

Presumed overboard

Roxanne Egan-Elliott / Times Colonist - | Story: 302771

A Vancouver Island man is missing and presumed fallen overboard after his boat washed ashore on an island near Port McNeill.

RCMP say 71-year-old Gary Ritchie was last seen leaving the Port McNeill docks a week ago on June 7 in a 10-metre wooden boat towing an aluminum skiff.

Police said the wooden boat was found on the east end of West Cracroft Island and search-and-rescue crews recovered the aluminum skiff about 1.5 kilometres east.

Ritchie has not been found, and police say it’s presumed he fell out of the boat.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the Johnstone Strait to keep an eye out for the missing man. Ritchie is white with light-coloured, long hair and a moustache.

