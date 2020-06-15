Roads, highways across BC Peace Country flooded, washed out

Photo: Facebook

Roads are flooding and washing out throughout B.C.'s Peace region.



Environment Canada says communities have recorded 30 to 80 mm of rain in a storm that hit the region over the weekend. The highest amounts have been observed near the Rockies over communities like Hudson's Hope.



A low pressure system over Northern Alberta will continue to bring heavy rain, with a further 15 to 20 mm forecast today and tonight before it ends.



"A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," Environment Canada says.

"Given the wet antecedent conditions in the region this past month (including a similar weather system last weekend), the ground is already saturated in many areas. The prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall may result in higher overland runoff."



"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

A section of Sweetwater Road near Matthews Centennial Park was washed out entirely, and more than a dozen roads and highways were either flooded or washed out.

Roads around Dawson Creek are pooling, flooding, or washing away. City officials note these areas will remain closed until water recedes.

“The recent volume of rain we have received has caused the sanitary system to reach its capacity at this time."