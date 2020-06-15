159297
BC  

Police investigating after 'grenade' found on Richmond bus

'Grenade' found on bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a 'grenade' was found on a Richmond bus.

The incident took place at a busy Canada Line station on Sunday morning, and required the attendance of the Lower Mainland Explosives Disposal Unit, reports CTV News Vancouver

Police were called to Bridgeport Station at about 11 a.m. after a bus driver noticed a man on the bus with a suspicious package, confirmed transit police spokesperson Const. Michael Yake. 

"Beside the man was an item that the bus driver believed to be a grenade," Yake said.

The item was seized and the man was arrested at the scene for possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace. Shortly after, he was released.

The device will be tested by the explosives unit to confirm whether it was a real grenade, says Yake. 

SkyTrain service to Bridgeport Station was temporarily stopped and all buses rerouted while police investigated. 

 

