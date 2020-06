Photo: Contributed

Highway 33 has reopened to single lane alternating traffic between Three Forks Rd and Philpott Rd following a washout.

A maximum 60 km/h speed limit has been placed on the 2.7 kilometre stretch of road.

The slide came down overnight on June 9 directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Philpott Road fire.