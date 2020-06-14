Homicide team probes suspicious fire where one person is dead

Photo: Twitter / IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over an investigation of a house fire where a body was found in Langley.

The IHIT's twitter account confirms the death inside a home in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive is deemed suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to find the house already engulfed in flames.

Langley deputy fire Chief Bruce Ferguson says two neighbouring homes were also damaged before crews could put out the fire.

- With files from Canadian Press